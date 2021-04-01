Reported child abuse cases are down, but that may not be good news

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to build awareness and come forward in support of children who may be suffering.

In Centre County, Children and Youth Services report their case numbers are down, but they say this isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Due to the pandemic, children are put in fewer situations where adults may see them, notice signs of abuse, and report it.

“It’s that way statewide,” said Mary Ann Zimmerman, agency liaison for Centre County Children and Youth Services. “Our concern is that these children are not being seen.”

The stress of the unknown may not help unhealthy situations.

“These parents are under unbelievable stress with trying to get their children to remote learning and, you know, wondering if they still have a job,” said Zimmerman. “So our concern is, what are we missing?”

If you notice signs of abuse, you should report it even if you’re not 100% certain. The ChildLine number is 1-800-932-0313 or visit www.keepkidssafe.pa.gov.

“Don’t be afraid to make a phone call,” said Zimmerman. “You’re not accusing nay one of anything, you’re just saying, ‘I’m just really worried about this child and I want someone to take a look at this situation.'”

During the month of April, Centre residents can show their support through “Chalk the Walk” and “Kindness Rocks.”

Chalk the Walk invites community members and businesses owners to write messages of encouragement on the sidewalk.

“It can be something simple like, ‘We believe you, we care’, it can just be a rainbow or a heart,” said Zimmerman.

You’re encouraged to post a photo to your social media pages using the hashtag #CentreCountyCares.

Kindness Rocks are rocks painted with a message of support and encouragement, that are scattered around local parks and trails.

“The hope is that someone that really needs that message of support and encouragement finds the rock,” said Zimmerman.

If you find a rock, you can keep it or place it somewhere new, where you know someone may need the extra message.