UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State Athletics reported that for the 2020-21 fiscal year that they were down by almost $24 million from the previous fiscal year.

According to the financial report made to the NCAA, The 2020-20201 fiscal year was hugely impacted by COVID-19 from the athletic calendar getting jumbled to zero fan attendance. Having no fans affected ticket sales, concession sales and other revenue sources.

In total, Penn State had to expense $130,050,505 for operations, but only brought in $106,159,518 of revenue, which means that Penn State lost a total of $23,890,987 at the end of the fiscal year.

More specifically, Penn State Athletics lost $1,038,178 in ticket sales which is usually the program’s biggest revenue puller. Instead, media rights were what brought the most revenue with $31.7 million. Still, that is $10.4 million down from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The 2020-2021 fiscal year began July 1 2020 and went until June 30, 2021. The statistics for the 2021-2022 fiscal year will not be available till later in the year.

With the return of ticket sales and averaging over 100,000 students per game at Beaver Stadium, the program figures it will see a bounce back to its normal form.