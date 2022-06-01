PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour is ready and in place to help crews work on a railroad crossing on Route 322 through Philipsburg in June.

The work to make repairs on the crossing will take place June 6 to June 10. The railroad crosses Route 322 near McDonald’s in Philipsburg.

PennDOT reported that crews have been working since early May to build a temporary roadway to detour traffic around the work zone. Once the new railroad crossing is complete, traffic will return to normal on Route 322.

This work is being coordinated with construction activity on PennDOT’s Route 322 project in the same area.

What is PennDOT’s Route 322 project?

According to PennDOT, the Route 322 project will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for the railroad work and the roadway project. PennDOT expects completion of the road work sometime later in 2022.