Rep. Smith tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Smith, R-Jefferson County, on the House floor before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sworn-in Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The ceremony marks the convening of the 2021-2022 legislative session of the General Assembly of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Brian Smith (R- Jefferson/Indiana) has tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement after testing positive Monday.

Rep. Smith said as his symptoms continue to subside, he will be conducting legislative business remotely while in quarantine this week and next week. According to a news release from his office, Rep. Smith was last at the state capitol March 24 and began exhibiting symptoms over the weekend.

“It is also extremely important to note that I was not exhibiting any COVID symptoms while participating in legislative session at the Capitol last week,” he said. “Additionally, I have not been physically present in either of my Brookville or Punxsutawney district offices within the past week. I am grateful for your prayers and understanding during my recovery.”

His district offices in Brookville and Punxsutawney will remain open following guidelines from the CDC.