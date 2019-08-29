BREAKING: Rep Rick Geist, from Altoona, has died

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Rick Geist, who served the Altoona Area in the General Assembly from 1973 to 2013, has died this morning, August 29.

Geist, who was on a tour of Russia with his wife, reportedly had a heart attack and was at a hospital.

Geist is a graduate of Altoona Area High School and has an associate degree from Penn State University.

He was elected to the House in 1978 and has won re-election to each succeeding session of the House.

He was a Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee and House Committee on Committees. He also sat on the House Rules and Commerce Committees. Geist is a past president of the High Speed Ground Transportation Association and was the first chairman of the Pennsylvania High-Speed Intercity Rail Passenger Commission.