Rep. Rich Irvin to host Seniors for Safe Driving program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Rich Irvin will host another one-day Seniors for Safe Driving program to help sharpen the driving skills of older motorists.

The program is set to be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 9970 Shaner Blvd., Huntingdon.

This program is designed specifically for older drivers. Both first-time attendees and those just needing a refresher are welcome to attend. Proper precautions will be taken in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. Rep. Rich Irvin



The Seniors for Safe Driving program is beneficial for older drivers looking to improve their driving skills through gaining a better knowledge of how to adjust their driving techniques and habits to compensate for many of the challenges facing older motorists.

The program is open to drivers age 55 and older. There is no on-the-road driving required and no exam will be given. At the completion of the class, motorists will be eligible to receive a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums.

Individuals interested in attending the class may register online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com or call 1-800-559-4880. The cost for the class is $16. The number of participants will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.