Rep. Lou Schmitt offers free paper shredding event

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Lou Schmitt is inviting residents to his “Shredding with Schmitt” event on Wednesday, October 2, at People’s Natural Gas Field.

“This event gives residents of the 79th District the ability to have important documents shredded on-site as they look on,” Schmitt said. “Identity theft is a growing crime in the nation that has cost Americans more than $100 billion over six years. Shredding important documents is an easy step to battle identity theft. I encourage residents to take advantage of this event as a means of protecting their identity.”

Residents are encouraged to bring documents that contain personal information, such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, medical information, and bank account information. Books, magazines and trash will not be accepted.

The event is free and documents will be shredded by Burgmeier’s Hauling.

This event is for residents only. No businesses will be permitted.