Rep. Jim Gregory to host first town hall in a 2022 series

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is invited to join Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) in the first town hall in a series of them for 2022.

The town hall, to facilitate conversation about substance abuse disorder and recovery issues, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Tyrone-Snyder Public Library, 1000 Pennsylvania Ave., Tyrone, on Thursday, Jan. 27.

“This town hall will focus on a topic very close to my heart supporting individuals in recovery and the family members who love them. We will be fortunate to have guest speakers from the recovery community join us,” Gregory said.

Guest speakers will include Judy Rosser from Blair County Drug & Alcohol and William Stauffer from Recovery Organizations Alliance. They will join the representative in answering questions from attendees.

You can call 814-695-2398 for more information.