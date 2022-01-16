Rep. Jim Gregory seeking third term reelection

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– 80th district state representative Jim Gregory (R) is looking to keep his seat in Harrisburg by seeking reelection for his third term.

Gregory has been serving the many people of Blair County since 2018. During his two terms, he’s been a big advocate for election integrity, education reform, protecting personal freedoms, and maintaining no tax increase within the state.

But one thing he continues to be passionate about is fighting for victims of child sexual abuse. That includes passing legislation to allow child sexual abuse victims a two-year window to file a claim.

“When it comes to the issues I’m passionate about, I’m going to continue to fight for them,” Rep. Gregory said. “I kept a promise that I was going to fight for the two-year statutory window for child sexual abuse. But also for addiction as well.”

Rep. Gregory looks to hold a positive campaign and look to the people of the 80th district for a vote in May.

His opponent is Trish Haight (R), a Frankstown Township resident who has a background in real estate. Like Gregory, she plans to fight election integrity, education reform, school choice, and keeping PA open for business.

“I will go. I will go out especially to meet the constituency face to face,” Haight said. “Have people who have known me for ten years, who have seen me in public service and validate that I have a servant’s heart.”

The primary elections will take place Tuesday, May 17.