Rep. from Blair County calls for Health Secretary to resign, be removed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous officials across the state, from Representatives to county coroners have publicly called for Pennsylvnia Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to resign from her position as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out.

Now, Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair) has signed onto a resolution calling for the removal or resignation of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine as well.

Gregory co-sponsored a resolution that Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) intends to introduce.

“To date, 68% of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. … Secretary Levine also instituted guidance for nursing facilities to admit and re-admit patients who were positive for COVID-19. By doing so, Dr. Levine has put our most vulnerable populations at even greater risk,” Diamond wrote in the resolution.

Gregory said the deaths in nursing homes have been heartbreaking.

“That ripple effect has led to families tragically having no ability to interact with their loved ones, leading to more fear and confusion. This health secretary is directly responsible for directing nursing homes to accept virus-positive patients,” he said.

The resolution criticizes the Department of Health’s lack of transparency.

Gregory represents the 80th District, which encompasses Tyrone, Bellwood, Hollidaysburg, and Roaring Spring.