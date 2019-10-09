Rep. Burns unveils new bills to combat bullying in schools

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns introduced new legislation that would hold parents and school districts more accountable for bullying in schools.

The new bills hold the parents accountable for a child’s repeated bullying and require schools to track bullying more effectively.

It establishes a three-step system of parental notification. After the first verified bullying report, parents of all students would be notified of the incident and told what action the school took.

After a second incident, parents would be required to take a class on bullying and would be asked to attend a bullying resolution conference, where a plan to address the bullying would be made.

After the third reported incident in the same school year, school officials would be eligible to file a court citation against parents if they failed to uphold their responsibilities under the bullying resolution plan.

Parents could face fines of up to $750, or be given community service hours.

Burns also has teamed up with the Johnstown software company, Hibster. Hibster’s software helps track bullying locations in schools.

The new software helps schools track what kind of bullying is happening and where it’s happening.

Schools can come up with the necessary changes based on those hotspots.

The program is set to be introduced as a pilot program at the Penn Cambria School District within the next few months.