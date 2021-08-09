Rep. Burns to host concealed carry, scam prevention events

Flint residents cast their early vote at City Hall in Flint, Michigan, October 20,2020. – Having endured everything from a toxic water crisis to a bruising hit from Covid-19, the voters in majority-Black Flint, Michigan, could be forgiven for their skepticism towards politicians at election time. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns will hold two free community events urging members to know their rights, firearm rules and regulations, and learn how to protect loved ones.

The first event, Tuesday, Aug. 17, is a concealed carry seminar with local law enforcement, starting at 6 p.m. in the Cresson Volunteer Fire Hall. Included in the seminar will be a discussion of the state’s concealed carry law, the Castle Doctrine and personal protection and legal liabilities.

“I’ve always supported people’s constitutional right to bear arms and these seminars help educate them on Pennsylvania gun laws,” Burns said.

“As a Democrat who grew up in Cambria County, I’ve never forgotten who I am or where I came from. You can count on me to continue to protect the Second Amendment,” Burns continued.

Those who wish to attend this event must RSVP to Burns’ Portage Office at 814-736-7339 by Aug. 13.

The second event, Tuesday, Aug. 24, will focus on a fraud and scam prevention seminar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co. on Adams Avenue.

“I’ve heard from too many folks who have had their identities stolen — the sheer number of scams and frauds out there can make your head spin,” Burns said.

People interested in attending this event should also RSVP by calling his Portage office at 814-736-7339 by Aug. 20.