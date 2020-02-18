Rep. Burns hosts school bullying roundtable in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns hosted a school bullying roundtable in Ebensburg Tuesday.

“I’m holding this roundtable with local educators so that we can share best practives and talk about what works and what doesn’t work when we’re confronting bullying in our schools,” Burns said. “It’s critical that schools have the tools they need to track bullying and that state laws hold students, parents, and officials accountable at all levels so students can focus on learning.”

Representatives from 10 local schools joined to discuss school bullying and a pilot program Penn Cambria School District began using this year, using software by Johnstown-area company, HIBster.

Penn Cambria Superintendent says oftentimes cyber bullying spills onto school grounds. HIBster helps document cyber bullying so when it happens as school, it’s tracked and it can be addressed ASAP. https://t.co/qnqMzUOJH2 — Amanda Kenney (@AmandaWTAJ) February 18, 2020

“Bullying isn’t an issue that will be solved just through any single piece of legislation or any one program,” Burns said. “We need to be open and willing to try different things, and that is why roundtables like this are so critical as we try to address this issue.”

One superintendent says 90% of bullying incidents happen outside of school but are reported to the schools. He says his teachers are swamped. https://t.co/EWwIdqScrX — Amanda Kenney (@AmandaWTAJ) February 18, 2020

Penn Cambria’s Superintendent brought up the importance of giving bullying a definition.

Penn Cambria Superintendent says through HIBster they found out 75% of their reported bullying cases are in the middle school and 1 in 4 are actual bullying cases. He brings up the importance of the definition of bullying. — Amanda Kenney (@AmandaWTAJ) February 18, 2020

Another Superintendent said if Harrisburg can’t define bullying, the school districts can come together to create their own definition of bullying.

One superintendent says if Harrisburg can’t come up with a definition, the school districts can ban together to come up their own definition of bullying to tackle the issue. — Amanda Kenney (@AmandaWTAJ) February 18, 2020

Burns says finding a definition all schools can agree on is the next step, and then they can look for funding to bring HIBster to all schools in Cambria County, which is estimated to cost around $16,000.