Rep. Burns hosts school bullying roundtable in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns hosted a school bullying roundtable in Ebensburg Tuesday.
“I’m holding this roundtable with local educators so that we can share best practives and talk about what works and what doesn’t work when we’re confronting bullying in our schools,” Burns said. “It’s critical that schools have the tools they need to track bullying and that state laws hold students, parents, and officials accountable at all levels so students can focus on learning.”
Representatives from 10 local schools joined to discuss school bullying and a pilot program Penn Cambria School District began using this year, using software by Johnstown-area company, HIBster.
“Bullying isn’t an issue that will be solved just through any single piece of legislation or any one program,” Burns said. “We need to be open and willing to try different things, and that is why roundtables like this are so critical as we try to address this issue.”
Penn Cambria’s Superintendent brought up the importance of giving bullying a definition.
Another Superintendent said if Harrisburg can’t define bullying, the school districts can come together to create their own definition of bullying.
Burns says finding a definition all schools can agree on is the next step, and then they can look for funding to bring HIBster to all schools in Cambria County, which is estimated to cost around $16,000.