Rep. Benninghoff to hold community paper shredding event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced that he will host a free community shredding event, Saturday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mifflin County Youth Park in Reedsville, Pa.

The event will allow residents to shred important documents for free. Residents are encouraged to bring documents that contain credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information that is no longer needed, to the event.

Books, magazines and binders will also be accepted, however, each person is permitted to shred no more than four boxes of material. No metal, including paper clips, binder clips, or spiral notebooks can be shredded.

“Paper shredding events like this are a great opportunity for members of our community to safely and securely get rid of sensitive papers that have piled up from spring and summer cleaning or those just looking to de-clutter,” Rep. Benninghoff said.

Attendees are asked to follow these guidelines:

Event participants must stay in their vehicles.

All shredding materials must be placed in the trunk or truck bed area of the vehicle, not the backseat, prior to arrival. Event staff will unload materials while residents remain in their vehicles.

Please transport materials in containers you will not want returned to you.

This is an event for residents only, not businesses. For questions, call Benninghoff’s Reedsville office at 717-667-1175 or his Bellefonte office at 814-355-3523.