Rental assistance program to Blair County renters impacted by covid-19

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are a Blair County resident struggling from the pandemic to pay your rent and utilities, there might be something that you can do to help.

The local program DHS Emergency Rental Assistance still has room to help many more families.

The federal government, through the treasury, gave Blair County $8 million to help renters impacted by covid-19.

You can apply through the Blair County Community Action Program website or by calling them at 814-946-3651 ext. 139.

“We are able to help people back 12 months that have not been able to pay their rent and are able to get connect it directly to the pandemic and we are able to help pay back utilities for 12 months,” Blair County Community Action Program Executive Director Sergio Carmona said.

Carmona said currently they have a little over 300 applications with only about a quarter of a million dollars used so far. They are hoping to be able to help more than 600 families.

“It feels good for people to be able to stay in their homes, are able to get caught up a little bit with their utilities, that’s the main goal, to keep people from either becoming homeless or being evicted for not being able to pay their utilities,” Carmona said.

You will need to show some information to show you qualify for this assistance.

“We’re requesting the documentation that varifies what their need is and of course any of the backup information that varifies where they are living, their back rent or utility bills they haven’t been able to pay,” Carmona said.

Carmona encourages the community to take advantage of this opportunity while it is available.