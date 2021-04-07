Rent & utility assistance in high demand, Centre County works through applications

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Emergency Renters Assistance Program launched one month ago in Centre County, and applications are still available.

The program provides financial assistance and housing stability to residents struggling with rent and utility costs.

To date, they’ve received about 450 applications, which they say is only 50% of the amount of people they expect to serve through the approximately $10.6 million the County was allocated. They say 200 of those applications were submitted in the first two weeks.

“We’re still really kind of chipping away at those first 200, which is making it very frustrating for folks that applied any time after March 15, just quite simply because the volume is so great, so we’re really really just trying to get people to understand that that’s what we’re experiencing,” said Faith Ryan, director of the office for adult services in Centre County Government.

All applications will be reviewed, and a slower process should not discourage you from applying if you haven’t already.