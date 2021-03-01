Renewal by Anderson joins the WTAJ Virtual Home Show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2021 WTAJ Home Show is officially live and this years’ main sponsor is Renewal by Andersen offering exclusive products and professional installation.

With Renewal by Andersen, you get the product reputation of Andersen Windows with the master work of passionate installers.

“We handle your entire project for you from the first contact we have with you at the home show coming up through the process of you designing your windows and purchasing them to,” Renewal by Andersen GM, Linda Johnston said.

Johnston says energy-efficient windows are energy-star certified and can reduce heating and cooling costs. The company provides a hassle-free process and eliminates the need to work with multiple companies. The company says it’s responsible for all aspects of your window replacement and installation.

“As the weather gets warmer people are thinking about doing things to their home and with the lack of the ability to get together and have large homes shows and large gatherings, doing it virtual is a really great answer for our homeowners,” Johnston said.

Check out Renewal by Andersen and other services at the WTAJ Home Show.