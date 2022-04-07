CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An all-new opportunity called ‘The Wilds are Working’ looks to attract remote employees to live, work, and give back in Bellefonte.

Accommodations and experiences are fully funded through a digital gift card, so participants can see, taste, and experience what the area has to offer.

“That digital gift card is available to use at participating businesses, and it’s just another way that we are keeping local dollars local,” said Jennilyn Schuster, Main Street manager for Downtown Bellefonte Inc.

Schuster said they’ve formed a welcoming committee to introduce the remote workers to amenities including Bellefonte’s co-working space, Springboard.

“As we’re thinking about those remote workers coming in, that is a very important tool and resource,” said Schuster.

The pilot program is led by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“We want to make sure that if there is going to be a remote workforce trend, particularly in tech, that our region is competitive for it and that we are out there waving a flag, saying, ‘Hey, if you are a tech worker and you want an outdoor lifestyle, you’d have a really hard time doing better than the Pennsylvania Wilds’,” said John Sider, vice president of business development for the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central & Northern PA.

The program is open to all professions and runs for two to four weeks in July. It’s part of a larger movement for revitalization.

“The goal is that some of these remote workers will love living in Bellefonte so much that they will relocate to the area and bring their talents and their families with them,” said Schuster.

Applications are now open and will close on April 30. Schuster said they’ve already received many applicants from across the commonwealth and as far as Oklahoma.