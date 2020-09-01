Remote learning possible for State College Area School District amid rising COVID-19 cases

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and parents in State College are preparing for the possibility of closed schools.

State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell posted a message on Facebook Monday saying the area’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases puts the district close to the threshold for full remote learning.

O’Donnell says if the zip codes within the district reach 75 cases Tuesday, the district will look into shutting down the schools.

As of this writing, the current number of cases currently sits at 62.

