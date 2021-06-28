Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival to take place this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let the music play! The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival is set to take place July 1 to 4 at Grange Park in Centre Hall.

The festival will take place daily from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a wide variety of bluegrass bands and food and craft vendors. The Sunday stage performances will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BAND LINEUP

Malpass Brothers (Thursday)

Little Roy & Lizzy Show (Thursday)

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys (Thursday)

Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (Thursday

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road (Friday)

Moron Brothers (Saturday)

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (Friday)

Nothin’ Fancy (Friday)

Larry Stephenson Band (Saturday)

Remington Ryde w/ special guest Billy Lee Cox (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Kids Program (Saturday)

TICKETS

There are several ticket options to consider for the bluegrass festival:

Advance tickets: $65 (can be purchased by June 1)

Gate Tickets: $30 per day

Sunday Tickets: $15

4-day Gate Special: $85

Kids 12 and under can get in for free if they go with an adult.

CAMPING

The festival grounds will offer 1,500 RV Hookup sites and 500 tent pads with electricity. RV camping will cost $25 a day for four or more days or $30 a day for three days a less. Tent camping will cost $20 a day. Guests can camp for up to nine days, according to event organizers.

Camping is first come first serve. There are no reservations needed.