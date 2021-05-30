Reminder: Pa. COVID orders to be lifted, businesses’ 100% capacity starting Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Wolf and his administration is reminding all Pennsylvanians that businesses, events, and venues are allowed to return to 100% capacity starting Monday, May 31.

He also wants Pa. residents to remember that it does not mean the end to the mask mandate. The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people will stay in place until June 28, or when 70% of Pa. is fully vaccinated, whichever happens first.

“We have made great strides throughout the Commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

The Pa. Dept. of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidelines and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 measures. Businesses, school districts, and municipalities may continue following stricter measures.

“Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Folks are taking the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us, and lifting the mitigation measures should allow people to enjoy some of the activities they missed last year.”