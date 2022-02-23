BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Tyrone Area Historical Society is asking for donations from the community to help with their Remembering a Vet campaign.

This campaign started back in March last year. The goal is to put flags on the 1700 veteran graves documented across the nine cemeteries around the area.

For flags to be placed on the graves, there needs to be a medallion alongside. The society is asking for help purchasing the remaining medallions needed.

Robert Dollar, a military historian with the Tyrone Area Historical Society, said that this is something close to him because he’s a veteran himself. He thinks it’s important that every veteran across the nation is given their flag alongside their grave.

They needed around 250 graves to place a flag on when the campaign started. They are now down to needing 71 graves needing a flag. Dollar said that the town of Tyrone is enthusiastic about the military and is always willing to help.

“It’s been amazing,” Dollar said. “The enthusiasm in this town has been amazing. Tyrone has always been a military town. This program has just gone nuts, and we love it.”

The cost for a medallion is $40. The society prefers a check to be mailed to TAHS P.O Box 1850 Tyrone, PA 16686.

Once you donate, you will receive a picture of the grave and information on the veteran who was helped. Anyone looking for names of the remaining veterans needing medallions, contact Robert Dollar through email at tiptonff.dollar@gmail.com.