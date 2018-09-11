Remembering 9/11

Seventeen years ago, on September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked United Flight 93, but they would not succeed in reaching their destination. The 40 passengers and crew members on board took control, stopping the plane and the hijackers, from reaching our nation’s capital.

“I’m on a plane that’s been hijacked…Please tell my children that I love them very much. I hope to be able to see your face again, baby.” This call came from Flight 93 Attendant CeeCee Lyles.

“I think that I’ll reach a point in my own mind where I will feel like we will have done everything that’s humanly possible to do this,” said Wallace Miller, Somerset County Coroner. “And I have to understand and I do, the vast amount of people and resources that are being used.”

In the days that followed, residents in Shanksville and surrounding communities came together as many coped with the reality that this little part of Central PA is now a focal point of the darkest day in U.S. history.

“Anyway everybody can support the United States,” said Alan Jones of Bellwood. “For everything that’s going on…just show unity.”

Although another year has passed, we have never forgotten what those on board Flight 93, and those first responders on the ground did on that Tuesday morning 17 years ago today.