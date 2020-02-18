REMARKABLE WOMEN: Local veteran devotes time to help other veterans

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the daily routine for Iris Tater and her daughter, Lexi.

“We get her and she gets off the bus, and we’re running down the hill and she’s telling me about her day,” Iris said.

But for Iris, being a great mom isn’t the only thing she’s got down.

“Phenomenal mother to a son, a daughter, and a step-son, phenomenal daughter to her folks, phenomenal and loving aunt and sister,” Christopher Tater, Iris’ husband said.

Iris has her hands full, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love being a mother,” Iris said. “There’s nothing to compare to it. I love providing for my children, I love making sure the house is clean, the laundry’s done, they’ve got food, they’ve got snacks.”

And ‘Mom’ isn’t her only title. She’s actively involved in the community helping veterans. Iris served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Blueridge in the ’90s. She was stationed in San Diego where she then began her work at the Huntingdon Police Department as a Civilian Investigator. That’s where she met her husband, Chris.

“She didn’t like me too much to start with,” Chris said. “But I fell in love with her immediately. I was intrigued by her intelligence, her beauty, and the fact that she served our country.”

The couple blended their families and started their life together. They moved to Blair County in 2017, and Iris felt the need to get involved.

“To come back, kind of cold and jump right in that deep and be successful and be accepted I think is very remarkable,” Chris said.

Iris works with the Blair County honor guard, and adjutant, the Central Pennsylvania National Guard and Veterans Association among other Veterans Affairs. As a Veteran herself, she feels it’s important to give back to others who have served.

“You know, it’s all about helping out the community, helping out people, especially Veterans,” Iris said. “It’s something dear to my heart.”

And her husband, Chris, knows her efforts deserve recognition.

“She’s just, in my life, the most remarkable person,” Chris said.

And while she may not like to admit it, Iris has touched the lives in her family, her community and her country.