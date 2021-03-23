REMARKABLE WOMEN: Inspiring nurses, intensive care patients through a global pandemic

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tonight, WTAJ brings you the story of a Remarkable Woman in our community: Annette Agosti.

Five days a week, Annette happily puts on her scrubs and heads to work, making it her mission to bring hope to those in intensive cardiovascular care, COVID-19 patients and young nurses.

“I just love what I do,” Annette said.

She’s been a nurse for 35 years. Her professional journey has taken her to Ridgeway, Raleigh and Pittsburgh. In 2008, it brought her home to Saint Mary’s, Pennsylvania.

Along the way, Annette battled health concerns of her own and learned what it was like to be on the other side of a hospital bed.

“I was a nurse for almost 15 years and then I developed cancer,” Annette said. “I had to work full time, my kids were little, and I was pretty much a single mother at that point, but I went to work.”

She says the experience gave her a new perspective.

“I learned going through that, that there’s not a whole lot I should be afraid of,” Annette said. “When you face your own mortality, it’s something that, it stands out.”

When Annette was asked to direct the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Penn Highlands DuBois, she decided to go back to school for a bachelor’s degree in management in addition to her nursing degree.

As her two sons are now grown with children of their own, she would take classes online at the hospital after she got off work.

This year, an unanticipated opportunity was presented to Annette. She was asked to direct Penn Highland’s COVID-19 unit. Now, she’d be managing an additional twelve beds through a global pandemic.

Her co-workers didn’t have an ounce of doubt she’d be perfect for the job.

“She’s always visible,” Lori Mehok, a registered nurse in Penn Highland’s cardiovascular unit, said. “Her office door is always open, and she’s just a wonderful help and source of information but also encouragement to all of us.”

They say she’s been an irreplaceable support system.

“She’s able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, to talk staff off the ledge, to rise them up when they’re sinking,” said Wendy Reynolds, a registered nurse and director of Penn Highland’s intensive care unit. “She’s a wonderful leader.”

