DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ)– Since she was a young girl, lifelong DuBois resident Carol Foltz had always been taught the importance of giving back to the community.

For years, she would watch her father participate in multiple organizations and knew that was what she had to do when she was older. The friendliness and kindness that DuBois residents have are why she continued to remain in the area.

“I’ve always felt that giving back to the community that gives to you is so important,” Foltz said. “He did a lot of things, and that taught me to give back to your community.”

However, when Foltz found out she was nominated as a remarkable woman, she was left speechless. Those who know Foltz know that leaving her speechless is not a common thing to do.

“Anyone that knows me knows that it’s hard to make me speechless,” Foltz said. “I’m usually outgoing and out there. This is really. I really don’t know that I deserve it. I feel I don’t know. I appreciate it and am humbled. It’s exciting.”

In her lifetime, she served local boards, including the YMCA, Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary, Habitat for Humanity and the Clearfield Jefferson Association of Realtors. But it’s in her nature to provide a helping hand, and it’s something that brings her joy.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Foltz said. “I get as much fun and happiness from helping others as they get from the help that you give them. I really do enjoy giving back to the community and getting involved.”

Some of her best memories come from working with children. For example, she had loads of fun at the 2022 Polar Plunge in DuBois. She enjoyed witnessing children get excited over their sleds made out of cardboard.

But Foltz recalls her favorite memories come from the Scholastic Challenge. It is an academic competition that Foltz co-founded 35 years ago for Junior and Senior High students. It’s a touching moment for her to see the children who don’t do sports get trophies and applause for their smarts.

Carol Foltz second from right





Carol Foltz pictured center

“After it’s over and they’ve won,” Foltz said. “You see them because they know they did their best out there. That one just tugs at my heartstrings just because the children who usually don’t compete can now compete with something they enjoy.”

Her helpful nature also is seen within her professional work. She started her career as a hairdresser and managed a local medical clinic. In 1996, she found her way into real estate thanks to her brother and has been there ever since.

She received national recognition for her work in real estate when she was named Best Real Estate Agents in America for six years. Then, she received the DuBois Chamber Silver Ribbon Award in 2017. She even brought HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt to Treasure Lake, where she works and lives, to provide a tour of the neighborhood.

“I love my vocation, and I love helping people,” Foltz said. “I just do it because I love it, and it makes me feel good. So, to make others feel good to know that others feel good because of it really makes it wonderful.”

Foltz said that her accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her husband of 41 years, her three children and her coworkers. She noted how important it is to have family backing her up during the different events she’s done over the years.

“You got to keep moving forward no matter what you got to keep moving forward,” Foltz said. “And you got to take everyone with you, everybody around you. If everybody would do a little bit, so much would get done. That’s always been my motto.”

Foltz doesn’t plan to stop her work with the community any time soon.