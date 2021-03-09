REMARKABLE WOMEN: Altoona woman showing others the importance of volunteering

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jackie Russo’s love for volunteering is a trait she inherited from her mother.

“I get that from my mom,” Russo explained. “My mom was a saint. She was always giving to others.”

It’s a trait she passed on to her family, including her now 7-year-old grandson who got an early start.

“He even volunteered when he was 3 or 4 years old at a book sale,” Russo said. “He is being trained very well.”

Russo volunteers by helping out with a variety of events within the community. She also manages her own organization. She started Beauty, Brains and Heart in 2008.

Her daughter, Typhani, has been involved in pageants since she has been about 2-years-old.

“One of the reasons that we started Beauty, Brains and Heart was because we wanted to give girls who are not the normal pageant contestant an opportunity to have a title and wear a crown and be involved in community service,” Russo said.

The group’s mission is to promote positive pageantry and show younger generations the importance of giving back and paying it forward.

They organize all kinds of events and also raise money for local organizations.

Storybook Ball held at the Hollidaysburg Public Library

Divas Through The Decades Fashion Show

A BBH Queen who collected food donations for the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry.

Reading from the Spellbound Book Bonanza held at the Altoona Area Public Library

Mirror Moms Superhero Event

Jackies grandson volunteers at the Zero Prostate Cancer Walk



A BBH Queen with her donations towards the Books For Africa event

Hocus Pocus Bewitching Bash held at the Altoona Area Public Library

“I think everybody in some way shape or form should do something at some time in their life to help others,” Russo told us.

Russo makes a huge impact in people’s lives. Some of the girls she has mentored have gone on in pageantry, like Miss America 2020. The organization is even mentioned in a book.

Russo is dedicated to sharing her passion of volunteering with others.

“My motivation is that I really enjoy it,” she said.

She doesn’t stop. Not even a breast cancer diagnosis can slow her down.

“I had to have a right total mastectomy,” Russo explained. “The day I came home from the hospital I was catching up on laundry and we were planning our next Beauty, Brains and Heart event. I have been going ever since.”

When you sum up Jackie Russo, there’s no other way to say it. She is a woman who always puts others before herself even during her toughest battles.