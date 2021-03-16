REMARKABLE WOMEN: A mother turns her pain into purpose after world is flipped upside down

Tune-in to WTAJ News at 5 p.m. for the full story

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On November 1, 2016, Emily and Shawn Kronenwetter welcomed their first child into the world.

“The first moment that I met Kinsley, my heart…it simply exploded,” said Emily.

“Kinsley was pure sunshine. You know she just lit up a room and I know that’s so hard to say about a child that was so young but ever since she was brought into the world, she just made people smile,” said Emily.

Kinsley spent her 435 days on this earth doing just that, until an unexpected tragedy on Jan. 15, 2018, would take her away all too soon.

“I can still remember the minute my mom called me and said they’re trying to save her. And I said save her? What do you mean save her? She was just fine like I just gave her a hug and a kiss and sent her with her apple juice and her daddy,” said Emily.

The 15th of every month became a sore reminder for Emily and Shawn, until a trip to McDonald’s and a small act of kindness showed them that they could continue to be that ray of sunshine their daughter brought to the world.

The couple decided to turn their pain into purpose by starting “Kindness for Kinsley.” Each month on the day they lost their daughter, they promote random acts of kindness, both big or small.







“I went from seeing her laying on the floor at the hospital and pounding on the ground and screaming to spinning it back around and making something so tragic and hard on us happy and joyful,” said Shawn.

Now Emily says that they almost look forward to the 15th because they get to see the impact their daughter who is no longer physically here, is still making on the world.

“I just know that when I get to Heaven, she’s going to crawl or run or I don’t even know but I know that she’s going to be the first one that I get to run up and hug and it will be the best moment of my entire life and I look forward to it every single day,” said Emily.

To learn more about Kindness for Kinsley, click here.