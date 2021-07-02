Remains of missing Huntingdon County man found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have reported that they found remains in Carbon Township that were identified as a Huntingdon County man that went missing in May 2020.

The remains of Brode were found in a wooded area of the township and the cause of death is currently unknown. Police noted in the report that they presume he died of natural causes.

Troopers report that 46-year-old Steven Cameron Brode’s car was found abandoned before he was reported missing by his sister. She told police that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since April 30, 2020.

Troopers stated that multiple searches and numerous interviews have all come up empty with no clues on the whereabouts of Brode.

Brode, who is described as being 5’10” with long black hair, was thought to have possibly been in the Saxton, Huntingdon, or Bedford area. He’s known to sometimes wear cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Steven Brode is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161. You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-800-4PA-TIPS(1-800-472-8477)