Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The remains of a soldier killed in the Korean War will be buried at the Bellwood Logan Valley Cemetery on June 26.

PAUL WILKINS

Army Cpl. Paul W. Wilkins was a Bellwood native. He was reported missing in action July 11, 1950. According to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, his remains could not be found following a battle near Choch’iwan, South Korea. Wilkins was 19 years old.

Wilkins’ unidentified remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, also known as the Punchbowl, in October of 1950, along with the unidentified remains of other soldiers. He was accounted for Oct. 30, 2020, after the remains of hundreds of soldiers were disinterred from the site in 2019. Wilkins was identified using a dental analysis, along with a chest radiograph comparison and DNA analysis.

A rosette will be placed next to Wilkins’ name on the Courts of the Missing at the national memorial site in Honolulu to indicate he has been accounted for.

Wilkins was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His funeral will be held a the Jon C. Russin Funeral Home in Bellwood.