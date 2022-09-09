SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney.

Picture of missing Tammy Berkey provided by state police

State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along the 1000 block of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township on Thursday, Aug. 11 at about 4:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

When state police arrived at the residence they were met by Tammy’s sibling and spoke to him briefly. He reportedly went into another room before taking his own life.

“While many questions have been answered, much work is left to do on this case and it remains open and active for the foreseeable future,” Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact state police out of Somerset County at (814)-445-4104.