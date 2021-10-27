Religious exemption requests for COVID-19 vaccine at PSU available

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University employees and students supported on wage payroll and graduate assistantships can now submit a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The online request form must be submitted on or before Oct. 29, according to a statement from the university. Anyone who has not been granted an accommodation must submit proof of full vaccination by Dec. 8.

Penn State mandated the vaccine for University Park employees earlier in October and expanded that requirement to six branch campuses a week later. This is due to an executive order from President Joe Biden to require vaccines for all federal contractors.

The online request form can be filled out by individuals who “believe that their sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine” according to Penn State. Membership in a formal religious institution is not required to be granted a religious accommodation.

Information for those requesting a medical/disability exemption will be released by Penn State later in the week.

Any approved religious accomodation requests will be in effect until June 2022 and must be requested and renewed annually after that point.