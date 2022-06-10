ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The 29th annual Relay for Life of Blair kick off Friday as they look to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Relay for Life is holding its 24-hour walk from 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, until Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m at Mansion Park. So far Relay for Life of Blair has raised $49,525.35 towards their 2022 goal of $105,000.

To celebrate those cancer survivors, those interested are encouraged to join in the celebration. The event looks to bring awareness to those who have been affected by cancer but also spend a day honoring those who have survived cancer.

There will be a survivor lap where everyone in attendance will be cheering them on, so bring noise makers, pom-poms and any pep rally gear with you is recommended!

Following the survivor’s lap, it’s time to celebrate those caregivers who help alongside the cancer fight. Then, there will be a remembrance ceremony to honor those that lost their battle with cancer and reflect on the journeys of those who survived.

For those interested in registering or donating, you can do so in-person and online. There will be fundraising clubs with gifts available for those Grand Club Members that raised $1,000 and for All-Stars that raised $2,500. Food will also be available for purchase.

Relay For Life has been ongoing for more than 36 years, allowing communities across the world to come together to honor and remember loved ones in their fight to “Save Lives, Celebrate Lives & lead the Fight for a World Without Cancer.”