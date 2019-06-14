Relay for Life celebrates 25 years in Blair County with special fundraiser

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Relay for Life is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and they’re having a special fundraiser where anybody can get involved by bringing some spare change.

“We’re really happy to have the community support us for the past 25 years,” Debbie Osborn, committee member for Blair County Relay for Life, said.

Participants in the Blair County Relay for Life started walking around 11 a.m. on Friday. Organizers said the event is a bonding experience for survivors of cancer and the families and friends of those who’ve passed from the disease.

“They like to call it a relay family. This is your relay family here,” Shannon Warburton from the American Cancer Society said.

The event organizers thought of raising money by lining the track with quarters to mark the 25th anniversary of the event in Altoona.

“I mean, everybody has change laying around their house and in their dashboard, so if you’re driving by Mansion Park, come out, bring those quarters, put them on the track, and those quarters are gonna add up and make a big difference,” Warburton said.

Folks at the event invite anyone to come to donate their quarters and walk for the survivors.

“Come out and support those surviving that are celebrating another year with us, so we’re really celebrating another birthday,” Osborn said.

The opening ceremony for the relay for life is at 7 p.m. on Friday. The event goes until 11 a.m. Saturday.