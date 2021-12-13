Rehab center evacuated after resident sets fire using toilet paper

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident at a Duncansville addiction recovery center is facing charges after police say he set a fire in his room by lighting toilet paper.

Cameron Campbell, 32.

The incident occurred at Pyramid Healthcare along Plank Road on Saturday, Dec. 11 shortly after 4 p.m. when Cameron Campbell, 32 of Newtown, lit the paper on fire to help him light a cigarette, according to Allegheny Township Police.

Campbell reportedly told police that he and another resident had gone into an unoccupied room to smoke but said he had trouble using his lighter. Police say Campbell panicked and threw the toilet paper when it caught fire and left the room but returned to flush his cigarette down the toilet.

He along with residents and staff evacuated the building after the fire alarm was triggered.

Along with members of the Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Department, police reportedly found the paper laying on a mattress and on the floor inside the room. Burn and char marks were also seen on the mattress and on the wall next to the bed, according to the charges.

Campbell was charged with felony risking a catastrophe and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. He was placed in Blair County Prison where his bail is set at $20,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.