CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The sixth annual Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday with fun for the whole family.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, the annual Regional Heritage Festival gets underway in downtown Northern Cambria with multiple performances, food, and activities for the kids.

On Friday, a Cruise-In will take place on 219 North in Northern Cambria starting at 6 p.m., hosted by the Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation (NCCDC) and Hope Fire Company. Entry is free and there will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages available with entertainment by Ghostown Revelry.

On Saturday, there will be a bunch of performances which are listed below.

PERFORMER TIME LOCATION DJ Tommy Gunnz 11 a.m. Stage “The Great American Good Time Music & Classic Comedy Show” -Ray Owen 12 & 4:30 p.m. Welcome Area Penns Manor Majorettes 1 p.m. Stage Northern Cambria Community Band 1:30 p.m. Welcome Area Keystone Regiment 2:30 & 3:45 p.m. Welcome Area The Rocket Blasters 3-5 p.m. Stage Michael Christopher 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Stage Giants of Science 9 – Midnight Stage

To close out the festival, on Saturday, at 9:45 p.m. there will be a fireworks show.

For more information about the Northern Cambria Regional Heritage Festival, visit their Facebook Page.