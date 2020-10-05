Refunds to be issued from Altoona, Hollidaysburg football game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a federal appeals court temporarily restored Pennsylvania’s pandemic restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, Altoona vs Hollidaysburg was forced to limit the crowd at Mansion Park on Friday night.

School officials have announced that those who bought tickets, either from Altoona or Hollidaysburg, can receive a ticket refund on Tuesday Oct. 6 at the Mansion Park ticket window. You need to have your ticket with you to receive a refund any time between 3:30 – 6 p.m.

“Right now, we’re back to the 250, but as I say, I’m working right now with school districts and others to do what we can to recognize the contexts that are different in every community,” Wolf said. “Stay tuned, we’re working on it as we speak.”