(WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is seeing promising growth to reach its goal of 14,000 referees by the end of the school year.

Multiple factors lead referees to leave the industry, including Covid and backlash from coaches, players, and fans. Now that fewer restrictions and game cancellations are happening, referees are returning to the games.

Currently, the PIAA has 13,500 registered referees; however, roughly 3,500 referees are double counted because of their ability to ref multiple sports. Assistant Executive Director of PIAA Patrick Gebhart said numbers are on the right track, but they’re always looking to improve.

“We’re in a better spot than where we were. To say we don’t need officials, I would be so foolish to say because we always need officials,” Gebhart said. “Putting younger refs on the field or the court, wherever the competition service might be, is always good for all officials and the game overall.”

While the 13,500 is a comfortable number, Gebhart said that the extra set of eyes could help in certain sports. For example, lacrosse officials are needed in the southeast or soccer officials in the southwest. They would like to reach 15,000 refs to be completely comfortable.

However, the association developed a policy to help retain and protect coaches. The Greater Penalties for Bad Actors was formed in 2020 to combat unsportsmanlike conduct from players and coaches against referees.

This policy allows coaches or players to receive multiple suspensions for their behavior. The hope is that referees stay because of the improvement in behavior. Although, this policy does not protect refs against fans.

“They’ve instituted greater penalties for bad actors who act out and commit acts that are egregious conduct toward officials or an opponent,” Gebhart said. “Those folks have greater stiffer penalties to face. I think that’s help with the retention of officials.”

Additionally, the association has had ongoing talks about developing a program to recruit younger referees. The idea is to have 16 or 17-year-olds begin their officiating careers by doing games for junior high students.

While this program is not finalized, they plan to consolidate with other states about this idea. However, they remaining optimistic about developing a program for the younger generations.

“I think if we try to infuse the younger generation, 16 to 17-year-olds to do those lower level, junior high contests,” Gebhart said. “They can do those at their school or their campus. Whether in high school, they can walk down to the middle or junior high and officiate those contests and maybe get them officiating at an early age.”