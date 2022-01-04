Reelected sheriff, DA sworn in at Blair County Courthouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across the country, local governments swore in their newly elected officials Monday.

In Blair County, reelected Sheriff James Ott and District Attorney Pete Weeks were sworn in inside the Blair County Courthouse in front of family friends and colleagues.

“To have the support I have from the community to put me here for another 4 years the trust that’s given to me for this position is very humbling,” Sheriff Ott said.

“It’s humbling, it’s been a very daunting task to get caught up with the cases that piled up over the closures with COVID-19, and to face whatever comes our way in the future,” Weeks said. “It’s a task that I’m grateful for, to do the best of my ability.”

Sheriff Ott added one of the things he wants to work on with county commissioners is to increase pay for his deputies which will keep them on the force for a longer time.