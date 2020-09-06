Red, White and Blue rally held in Blair County showing appreciation for law enforcement

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of folks showed appreciation for law enforcement on Saturday at the first ever Red, White and Blue rally.

Organizers say they wanted to show support for law enforcement and give families something to do this Labor Day weekend.

Visitors were able to speak with community organizations, register to vote and enjoy some live entertainment.

Blair County Tax Payer Alliance was one of the sponsors.

Their chair person, Chris Creek, says its important to support police officers, especially in today’s climate.

“In the light of events of the past several months, we just felt it was time to celebrate those things that were good about america, those things that are positive and bring people together in unity rather than focusing on things that tend to divide us,” Creek said.

Organizers add this may have been the first rally but it probably won’t be their last.