Red Cross volunteer explains importance of donating blood

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For red cross volunteer Cindy Psaki, donating blood means more than just lending a life-line; it’s sharing your own life source, with someone else.

“Every unit of blood you donate, there’s the potential to save three lives,” Psaki said. “It’s an incredible thing that you’re doing.”

And that sentiment is personal to Cindy. Many years ago, Cindy was working in the middle east with her husband when she found out about her ectopic pregnancy.

“There was no blood resource,” Psaki said.

The hospital couldn’t replace the blood she’d lost from the procedure.

“As a result, I was very much anemic for the next 30 years,” Psaki said.

Those consequences made Cindy realize how fortunate we are to have the red cross, and how we take its abundance for granted.

“You just assume it’ll be there,” Psaki said. “Unless people donate, it’s not gonna be there.”

And not being there, is not an option, as Cindy knows. So does her daughter, Alli, who was helped by the Red Cross when her house burned to the ground last summer.

“Without them I don’t know what we would’ve done,” Alli Fishel said.

Fortunately, Alli, her husband, son and animals were not in the house, but everything else was lost. Alli says the disaster response team got there immediately, and provided them with furniture, shelter, and finances.

“They got us through honestly one of the roughest times in my life,” Fishel said.

“The Red Cross is always there,” Psaki said.

You can’t predict when a disaster will happen in your life, but when it does, help from the Red Cross could mean the the difference between life, and death. They rely on your blood donations to do the work that they do.

Look online for a blood drive nearby, or call 1-800-redcross to find out how to donate.

Tune in to our Red Cross telethon on January 28, from 4-7 p.m. to find out more ways to help.