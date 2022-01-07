Red Cross to host blood drive in Altoona

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 26 at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

The Altoona Community Blood Drive will be held in the Ballroom from noon to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. To register online, enter the code “AltoonaGrand.”

The Red Cross said on their website that they are experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

“The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants,” they said on their website.