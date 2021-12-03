Red Cross to host blood drive at Beaver Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY – JULY 07: A phlebotomist tends to the arm of a blood donor at the KFC YUM! Center during the Starts, Stripes, and Pints blood drive event on July 7, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Rising numbers of organ transplants, trauma cases, and elective surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused an influx in the need for blood products. The American Red Cross is holding this three day blood drive while offering incentives for donations, including Red Cross apparel, amusement park tickets, and free parking. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting the 12th annual “Bleed Blue at Beaver Stadium” blood drive on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be held in the President’s Suite at Beaver Stadium. Free parking is available for those attending and donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and will be entered to win two tickets to an away game for the 2022 Penn State football season.

The American Red Cross said donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of 2021 with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in donations amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning.

“The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the needs of hospitals and patients, but these needs cannot be met without donors,” they said in a statement.

Appointments are highly recommended for the blood drive. You can make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.