Red Cross looking for local volunteers to help with recent natural disasters

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Given the devastation this hurricane season has brought, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires, the American Red Cross of Blair County is looking for more volunteers to help out with relief efforts both locally and nationally.

This includes medical health professionals and volunteers willing to help out with sheltering in areas affected most by the disasters.

“As we find this larger devastation, we are in need–in desperate need–of people to help,” said Ken Geary, the Executive Director of the Red Cross Blair County chapter, “for our registration, [and] just general needs for our shelter populations as we look at this season with us, for hurricanes.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit the Red Cross website to apply.