ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona organizations are now able to apply for a recreation grant as long as certain requirements are met.

A total of $10,899.11 will be rewarded from The Goodman Trust Recreation Grant. In order to be eligible, the organization must be in Altoona and have plans to use the funds to develop, operate and maintain public recreational facilities. Applicants must put which public recreational facility they plan to develop.

The Goodman Trust awards the yearly interest that builds up in the Goodman Trust Fund for Altoona recreation. The Goodman Trust was established in 1988 after the Goodman Trust Agreement was approved.

Applications must be filled out and handed in by March 29 at 10 a.m. An organization will be chosen on April 11 by the Altoona City Council to receive the grant.

For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit the City of Altoona’s website.