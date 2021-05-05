Police: Altoona man recorded people in restaurant bathroom

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police said he used his cell phone to record people while they were in the bathroom at the restaurant where he worked.

James Huff, 50, told police he used his phone to record only sound through the vent because he thought his coworkers at D’Ottavio’s Italian House were talking about him behind his back. Police were able to secure a search warrant for Huff’s iPhone, which showed he captured video by mounting his phone with a stick and putting it through the vent, according to the charges filed.

Police said one of the recordings depicted a male using the bathroom and two females pulling down their pants to use the bathroom.

Huff is charged with felony intercept communications and criminal use of a communication facility along with misdemeanor invasion of privacy. His bail was set at 10% of $50,000 Wednesday afternoon in Blair County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.