Record number of passengers reported at local airport in July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The DuBois Regional Airport is reporting an all-time high number of passengers used the airport in July.

The airport recorded 1,224 inbound and outbound passengers, according to airport manager Bob Shaffer.

That’s up around 100 passengers from July 2018, and around 400 from 2017.

Shaffer said they haven’t seen this many passengers use the airport since the mid 90s.

Shaffer said the numbers reflect a demand in the Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk county area for an airport that’s close to home and work.

He also credited airline southern airway express for the increase.

“We’re very pleased to see that with the airline’s reliability, good pricing and destinations where people want to go,” Shaffer said. “Pittsburgh and Baltimore seem to be the answer.”

While the airport did see a slight dip in passengers in April and June, passengers counts have been steadily climbing compared to previous years.

“We’re moving ahead and it looks like this month is going to be ahead of last year as well, so looking forward to a good August,” Shaffer said.

Multiple hotels in the DuBois area say they’ve noticed a slight increase in stays related to the airport– both pilots and passengers.

One hotel is even excited for a possibility to partner with the airport to offer better deals on hotel stays.