RECALL: Retail-packaged carrots recalled due to potential salmonella

(WTAJ) — A brand of carrots has voluntarily recalled certain carrot products saying they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby said no illnesses have been linked to this recall, but due to the serious risks associated with salmonella, they ask consumers to refrain from the following products:

Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots (Bunny Luv) – 1 lb. bag

Organic Premium Petite Carrots (Bunny Luv) – 3 lb. bag

Organic Petite Carrots (Cal-Organiz) – 12 oz. bag

Shredded Carrots (Grimmway Farms) – 10 oz. bag

Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots (O Organics) – 1 lb. bag

Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots (O Organics) – 12 oz. bag

In addition, Grimmway Farms’ press release reports that they recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors. All of which have been notified before being available for consumption.

For more information head to Grimmway Farms’ website or call them at 1-800-301-3101 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.