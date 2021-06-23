Rec Commission underfunded compared to other areas

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- The Central Blair Recreation and Parks Commission is labeled as underfunded compared to other areas in the state. The Yost Strodoski Most (YSM) Consulting Group did research to find that commission spends around $8.00 per person compared to the $25-$40 in other counties.

The consulting group got that number by taking the commission’s number of allocations and dividing it by the total population. These numbers were just a small part of the group found during their research.

The group also provided some recommendations that the commission could change about the funding. One of those recommendations is possibly turning the commission into a non-profit. Altoona City Council Member, Jesse Ickes, says that going this route could lead to potential partnerships.

“The 501C-3 allows the Central Blair Rec to take a bit of a different direction,” Ickes said. “It also allows us to partner with other non-profits such UMPC Altoona, such Penn State Altoona.”

The commission receives roughly one million dollars in funding from Logan Township, Altoona Area School District and the city of Altoona. The 300-page report from the consultants are expected to be released by the end of July.