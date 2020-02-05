EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rebekah Manor Wellness Community is getting a new name and new look.

Cambridge Senior Living purchased the property last month and has renamed it Cambridge Ebensburg.

They are in the middle of renovating the property to add a small movie theater, a beauty parlor and a fitness area for residents.

Cambridge Senior Living has seven other facilities across the state and Director of Sales and Marketing, Rebekah Stratton, says there may be physical changes to the building, but the top-notch care will remain the same.

“We always say that the quality of care, the legacy of care will continue..we just come in and make it look really nice and add to their days. We’re very excited to be here and be part of the community and really just bring something special for the residents, their families and the staff.”

Stratton says renovations are expected to be completed sometime in the next four to six weeks.